Firebirds Announce New Playoff Pop-Up Events, Updated Box Office and Team Store Hours
April 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - Get #FiredUp for Playoff Hockey! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have advanced to the second round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs and will face the Abbotsford Canucks in a best-of-five series beginning this Thursday, May 1st at Acrisure Arena.
The Firebirds have announced additional community pop-up events to drive the excitement of postseason hockey and Rally The Valley leading into the next round of home and away games. Updated Box Office and Team Store hours have also been announced to help fans avoid online ticket fees and purchase new playoff merchandise as well as score discounts on limited edition merchandise from the regular season!
Community pop-up events will feature merchandise and ticket giveaways, appearances from Firebirds' players and personalities, and more! Each event will run from 5 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT or until supplies run out. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.
Pop-Up Event Schedule:
Thursday, April 29th
Playoffs Sports Lounge
12105 Palm Drive
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Wednesday, April 30th
Buffalo Wild Wings
72-920 CA-111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
Friday, May 2nd
Big Rock Pub and Golf
79940 Westward Ho Drive
Indio, CA 92201
Monday, May 5th
Roc's Firehouse Grille
36891 Cook St #10
Palm Desert, CA 9221
Tuesday, May 6th
Taproom 29 at Spotlight 29 Casino
46-200 Harrison Place
Coachella, CA 92236
Box Office Hours
Avoid additional online fees by stopping by the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena! Updated hours of operations include:
Tuesday, April 29th: CLOSED
Wednesday, April 30th: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 1st (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission
Friday, May 2nd: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 3rd (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission
Sunday, May 4th: CLOSED
Firebirds Team Store Hours
Stop by the Team Store located at The Patio outside of Acrisure Arena and grab your playoff merchandise before it's too late! See below for updated Firebirds Team Store Hours:
Tuesday, April 29th: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 30th: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 1st (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. - end of the game
Friday, May 2nd: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 3rd (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. - end of the game
Sunday, May 4th: CLOSED
The 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. View the Round Two schedule below:
Round Two Series Schedule:
Game One - Thursday, May 1st - 7:00 p.m. PT - Acrisure Arena
Game Two - Saturday, May 3rd - 6:00 p.m. PT - Acrisure Arena
Game Three - Wednesday, May 7th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre
Game Four* - Friday, May 9th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre
Game Five* - Sunday, May 11th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre
* If necessary
