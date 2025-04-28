Firebirds Announce New Playoff Pop-Up Events, Updated Box Office and Team Store Hours

PALM DESERT, CA - Get #FiredUp for Playoff Hockey! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have advanced to the second round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs and will face the Abbotsford Canucks in a best-of-five series beginning this Thursday, May 1st at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds have announced additional community pop-up events to drive the excitement of postseason hockey and Rally The Valley leading into the next round of home and away games. Updated Box Office and Team Store hours have also been announced to help fans avoid online ticket fees and purchase new playoff merchandise as well as score discounts on limited edition merchandise from the regular season!

Community pop-up events will feature merchandise and ticket giveaways, appearances from Firebirds' players and personalities, and more! Each event will run from 5 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT or until supplies run out. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Pop-Up Event Schedule:

Thursday, April 29th

Playoffs Sports Lounge

12105 Palm Drive

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Wednesday, April 30th

Buffalo Wild Wings

72-920 CA-111

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Friday, May 2nd

Big Rock Pub and Golf

79940 Westward Ho Drive

Indio, CA 92201

Monday, May 5th

Roc's Firehouse Grille

36891 Cook St #10

Palm Desert, CA 9221

Tuesday, May 6th

Taproom 29 at Spotlight 29 Casino

46-200 Harrison Place

Coachella, CA 92236

Box Office Hours

Avoid additional online fees by stopping by the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena! Updated hours of operations include:

Tuesday, April 29th: CLOSED

Wednesday, April 30th: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 1st (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission

Friday, May 2nd: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3rd (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission

Sunday, May 4th: CLOSED

Firebirds Team Store Hours

Stop by the Team Store located at The Patio outside of Acrisure Arena and grab your playoff merchandise before it's too late! See below for updated Firebirds Team Store Hours:

Tuesday, April 29th: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30th: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 1st (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. - end of the game

Friday, May 2nd: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3rd (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. - end of the game

Sunday, May 4th: CLOSED

The 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. View the Round Two schedule below:

Round Two Series Schedule:

Game One - Thursday, May 1st - 7:00 p.m. PT - Acrisure Arena

Game Two - Saturday, May 3rd - 6:00 p.m. PT - Acrisure Arena

Game Three - Wednesday, May 7th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

Game Four* - Friday, May 9th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

Game Five* - Sunday, May 11th - 7:00 p.m. PT - Abbotsford Centre

* If necessary

