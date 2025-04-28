North Division Semifinals with Laval Rocket Will Start at Rocket Arena in Cleveland with Game 1 on Wednesday Night
April 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will drop the puck for the North Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs with Game 1 set to start on Wednesday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena against the Laval Rocket.
Cleveland Monsters North Division Semifinals versus Laval Rocket (best-of-five series)
Game Date Time Location Promotion
Game 1 Wednesday, April 30 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena First 5,000 fans receive t-shirt courtesy of truenorth and rally towel courtesy of Friedman, Domiano & Smith
Game 2 Friday, May 2 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena First 5,000 fans receive rally towel courtesy of truenorth
Game 3 Sunday, May 4 3:00 p.m. Place Bell --
Game 4* Tuesday, May 6 7:00 p.m. Place Bell --
Game 5* Friday, May 9 7:00 p.m. Place Bell --
*If necessary
