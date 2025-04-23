Wranglers Fall Short in Triple OT

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers battled back from a three-goal deficit but ultimately fell 4-3 in triple overtime to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena.

Dryden Hunt, Lucas Ciona, and Rory Kerins scored for the Wranglersto level late, but Mitchell Stephens played spoiler with his second of the night, sealing the winner deep into the third overtime.

The Firebirds came out flying, with John Hayden opening the scoring before Brandon Biro doubled their lead in the first period. Stephens then made it 3-0 early in the second, putting the Wranglers on the ropes.

But the third period was all Calgary.

Dryden Hunt sparked the comeback with a rocket from the blue line, shifting the momentum.

Lucas Ciona kept the momentum rolling, finishing off a slick setup from David Silye.

With just seven seconds left on the clock, Rory Kerins buried the equaliser, silencing the crowd and sending the game to extra time.

The Wranglers showed serious grit, pushing the Firebirds through two scoreless overtimes before Stephens found the net again in the third OT to end the marathon match.

The man between the pipes for the Wranglers, Walterri Ignatjew, played an exceptional game, turning away 46 shots in the night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.