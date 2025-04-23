DiPietro Wins Baz Bastien Award as AHL's Outstanding Goaltender

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 23, that Providence Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro is the winner of the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender for the 2024-25 season.

The award was voted on by coaches, players, and members of the media in each of the league's 32 cities.

DiPietro, 25, skated in 40 regular season games for Providence this season, posting a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender has amassed 26 wins, along with four shutouts.

In his third season with the Bruins organization, DiPietro ranked second in AHL wins (26), second in save percentage (.927), and third in goals against average (2.05). The Windsor, Ontario, native's four shutouts helped lead the AHL in total team shutouts this season (9). He did not allow more than two goals in a game through his first seven appearances to begin the season and posted a 16 games stretch without allowing more than three goals in a game from November 23 to January 31.

DiPietro was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

