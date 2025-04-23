San Diego Gulls Announce Kris Sparre Will Not Return as Assistant Coach

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that Kris Sparre will not return as assistant coach of the American Hockey League (AHL) club.

Sparre spent three seasons as assistant coach of the Gulls from 2022-25. Sparre joined the Anaheim Ducks organization in 2022-23 after serving as associate coach for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22. Prior to joining Flint, Sparre was an assistant coach for Salzburg of the ICEHL, Austria's top league, from 2019-21. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the OHL's Niagara IceDogs from 2016-19.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Sparre played nine professional seasons from 2008-16. He earned 32-43=75 points and 187 penalty minutes (PIM) in 257 DEL games with Iserlohn, Ingolstadt, Berlin and Dusseldorfer. Sparre also appeared in 65 ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads and Columbia Inferno, collecting 17-22=39 points with a +6 rating and 105 PIM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.