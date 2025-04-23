Mitchell Stephens' Triple OT Winner Gives Firebirds 1-0 Series Lead

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena in Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs in triple overtime by the final score of 4-3. Mitchell Stephens scored two minutes into the third overtime to help Coachella Valley take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series against the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds netted two goals in the first period. John Hayden's wrist shot from the inside of the right circle ricocheted off Calgary goaltender Walterri Ignatjew to put Coachella Valley ahead 1-0. Jani Nyman and Logan Morrison earned the assists. Brandon Biro extended the Firebirds' lead with a shot off the crossbar and in to make it 2-0 at 7:37. Jagger Firkus and Ben Meyers each worked behind the goal line find Biro in the slot and were credited with the helpers.

Coachella Valley's Mitchell Stephens put his team ahead by three as he knocked home a loose puck off multiple deflections in front of the Calgary net. Nik Brouillard's shot from the left point hit the stick of David Goyette, then Jacob Melanson before falling at the feet of Stephens at 14:05 of the second period.

The Wranglers responded with three goals in the third period. Dryden Hunt (6:51) and Lucas Ciona (14:53) combined to help pull Calgary within one and Rory Kerins tied the game on a 6-on-5 strike with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Following two scoreless overtime periods, a third OT was needed to decide a winner. Ville Ottavainen took a shot from the point that was tipped by Stephens for the game winning goal just two minutes in. The game-winner was Stephens' second goal of the game, and the second assist belonged to Nik Brouillard.

The game was the second longest in Firebirds' history, falling nine minutes and 22 seconds short of game three of the 2023 Pacific Division Finals which ended 111:22 into the game. Stephens' goal was scored at 102:00.

Nikke Kokko made 36 saves to earn his first career playoff victory. The Firebirds powerplay finished the game 0-for-7 and the penalty kill went 3-for-3. Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 50-39.

The Firebirds look to close out the best-of-three series this Saturday, April 26th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT. The 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.