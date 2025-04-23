Playoff Preview: IceHogs Open Series in Rosemont

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs begin their opening round matchup with the Chicago Wolves tonight at Allstate Arena for a 7 p.m. puck drop. This series marks the first time since the 2021-22 season that the two instate rivals have met in the postseason.

Tale Of The Tape:

Rockford met Chicago 12 times in the regular season and struggled, posting a 3-7-1 record against their instate rival. The 2024-25 season was a reversal from the previous season where the IceHogs controlled the 2023-24 season series with a 8-3-1 record. Cole Guttman and Brett Seney both led Rockford in scoring over the Wolves with eight points. Joey Anderson had the most goals against Chicago with seven goals in seven games. The IceHogs found success against Chicago over stretches of the season scoring five or more goals in three outings over the season. Through most of the season the Wolves silenced the IceHogs' offense, holding them under three goals in seven of the twelve meetings. Rockford will look to goalie Drew Commesso between the pipes to begin the postseason. Commesso ended his second full professional season with a 18-15-4 record and a 10-3-2 in his last 15 starts to end the regular season. The Blackhawks 2020 draft pick also posted a career-best four shutouts this season.

Regular Season Records:

Rockford: 31-33-6-2, 70 pts (5th Central Division)

Chicago: 37-31-4-0, 78 pts (4th Central Division)

Skating At Full Strength:

With the postseason beginning, the IceHogs lineup will be back at full strength and healthy. Rockford allowed a few different players to find playing time over the last games of the season after clinching a playoff berth. The Hogs' gained reinforcements from the NHL last week with Kevin Korchinski and Artyom Levshunov returning to Rockford, bolstering the Rockford blueline. IceHogs' captain, Brett Seney is excited to see a full lineup to begin the postseason with the additions from the NHL and players returning from injury.

"They're [Korchinski, Levshunov] coming down with confidence from the NHL. It really balances out our lineup... you cant expect the same guys to win a game for you every night, that's what's good about our lineup we have a lot of depth," Brett Seney said.

Special Teams Showdown:

Special teams can play a large role throughout a playoff series and both teams have found success on the man advantage during the season series. Rockford's power-play operated at 20% during the season series with Chicago while the penalty kill checked in at 78.2%. The Wolves power-play was held off the scoresheet in five of the twelve meetings but ended the series strong with six power-play goals in the last two meetings.

Tip Of The Cap:

The Hogs' three wins against Chicago came when they scored at least five goals against the Wolves. During three of those matchups, the IceHogs registered hat-tricks with Gerry Mayhew, Joey Anderson, and Jackson Cates all recording hat-tricks. Anderson had a season-high five point (4G, 1A) outing in Rosemont in the IceHogs' 5-3 win over the Wolves on Jan. 5.

Scouting The Wolves:

Chicago controlled the season series over the IceHogs including ending the year with three consecutive wins over Rockford. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski started five games against the Hogs' and posted a 5-0 record and a .924 save percentage. Two rookies led the Wolves on the scoresheet against Rockford this season in Justin Robidas and Bradley Nadeau. Robidas tallied 17 points (3G, 14A) in 12 games while Nadeau recorded 14 points (11G, 3A). The Wolves finished the regular season with a 18-16-2 record at home while Rockford went 13-18-4-1 away from home.

2025 Calder Cup Playoff Matchups:

Apr. 23 @ CHI 7 p.m.

Apr. 25 vs CHI 7 p.m.

*Apr. 27 vs CHI 4 p.m.

*If Necessary

