Pietila Brothers Logan and Chase Returned to Wheeling

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Logan Pietila to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Furthermore, they have released defenseman Chase Pietila from his professional tryout agreement. He will also report to Wheeling.

Logan Pietila played in five games for the Penguins this season. He earned his first AHL point with an assist on the opening goal in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-2 win on Apr. 13 at Bridgeport.

Logan has earned nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 69 games during his first full pro season with Wheeling. The 25-year-old from Howell, Michigan ended his regular season in the ECHL on a career-best seven-game point streak, and he has amassed 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 11 games.

Chase Pietila suited up in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, all three of which were victories. Chase did not record any points in those two wins.

The right-handed defenseman also skated in nine games for the Nailers, amassing three assists in that time.

Chase was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (111th overall) of this past summer's 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Sunday, Mar. 9, after the conclusion of his sophomore season with Michigan Tech University.

While Wheeling skates in Game 3 of its first-round series tonight, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also opens its best-of-three, opening-round series in the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight, Wednesday, Apr. 23. Game 1 between the Penguins and Phantoms is set for a 7:05 p.m. start at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

