The 35% Nikke Kokko Ticket Offer Is Back for Remaining First Round Home Games

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - It's Time to Rally The Valley for Playoff Hockey! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that tickets for the remaining games of the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs are now 35% off!

Celebrate Firebirds' AHL All-Rookie goaltender Nikke Kokko (#35) who stopped 36 Wranglers' shots in Coachella Valley's thrilling triple overtime win against Calgary last night at Acrisure Arena. Offer is valid online only and available in select seating locations.

Tickets to all remaining 2025 Calder Cup Playoff games start at just $27! Get yours today!

Group Tickets Available During Playoffs!

Group tickets are also on sale for every playoff game! For groups of 10 or more, take advantage of special ticket discounts and the opportunity to avoid taxes and fees when attending a game. Don't miss out - lock in your tickets today and be part of the excitement! Bring your group to a game, click HERE to learn more!

Next Home Game - This Saturday!

After taking a 1-0 lead against the Calgary Wranglers last night in a triple overtime win, the Firebirds look to close out the best-of-three series this Saturday, April 26th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT. The 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Updated Box Office Hours

Avoid additional online fees by stopping by the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena! Updated hours of operations include:

Thursday, April 24th (Concert Day): 10 a.m - approx. 8 p.m.

Friday, April 25th (Concert Day): 10 a.m. - approx. 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission

Sunday, April 27th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission

Updated Firebirds Team Store Hours

Stop by the Team Store located at The Patio outside of Acrisure Arena and grab your playoff merchandise before it's too late! See below for updated Firebirds Team Store Hours:

Thursday, April 24th (Concert Day): CLOSED

Friday, April 25th (Concert Day): CLOSED

Saturday, April 26th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. - end of the game

Sunday, April 27th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. - end of the game

Postseason Pop-Up Events!

The Firebirds will be holding community pop-up events to drive the excitement of postseason hockey around the Coachella Valley. These events will feature merchandise and ticket giveaways, appearances from Firebirds' players and personalities, and more! Each event will run until supplies run out. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Pop-Up Event Schedule:

Wednesday, April 23rd

The Shops at El Paseo

73-061 El Paseo, Suite 5

Palm Desert, CA 92260

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Thursday, April 24th

Burgers & Beer

72273 Dinah Shore Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Friday, April 25th

Hockey Happy Hour at Taproom 29

Spotlight 29 Casino

46-200 Harrison Place

Coachella, CA 92236

5 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

