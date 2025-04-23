A.J. Spellacy Assigned to IceHogs

Rockford, IL - The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned forward A.J. Spellacy to the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League.

Spellacy was a third round (72nd overall) selection of the 2024 NHL Draft and signed his three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season in Jan. of 2025.

The Westlake, Ohio native just concluded his third season with the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL. Spellacy, 19, recorded 37 points (18g,19a) in 62 regular season games this year. During Windsor's playoff run, the forward snagged three points in five games.

The IceHogs begin their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00pm CT.

Rockford will host Game 2 of the series on Friday, April 25 at 7:00pm CT inside the BMO Center. Buy tickets now !

