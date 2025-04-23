P-Bruins Fall to T-Birds in Game One of First Round
April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 in game one of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored the lone goal for Providence on the power play. Springfield leads the best-of-three series 1-0.
How It Happened
Zach Dean's wrist shot from the low slot found the upper-left corner of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 13:28 remaining in the first period.
Matt Luff's wrist shot from the right post snuck inside the near post, extending the Springfield lead to 2-0 with 9:28 to play in the first frame.
Wahlstrom poked a loose puck across the goal line from above the crease for a power play goal, cutting the Thunderbirds' lead to 2-1 with 16:16 left in the second period. Fabian Lysell and Riley Tufte received assists.
Stats
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 13 of 15 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots.
The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
Springfield leads the best-of-three series 1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds for game two of the best-of-three first round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Friday, April 25 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
