P-Bruins Fall to T-Birds in Game One of First Round

April 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 in game one of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored the lone goal for Providence on the power play. Springfield leads the best-of-three series 1-0.

How It Happened

Zach Dean's wrist shot from the low slot found the upper-left corner of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 13:28 remaining in the first period.

Matt Luff's wrist shot from the right post snuck inside the near post, extending the Springfield lead to 2-0 with 9:28 to play in the first frame.

Wahlstrom poked a loose puck across the goal line from above the crease for a power play goal, cutting the Thunderbirds' lead to 2-1 with 16:16 left in the second period. Fabian Lysell and Riley Tufte received assists.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 13 of 15 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots.

The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds for game two of the best-of-three first round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Friday, April 25 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

