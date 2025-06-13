Ducks Sign Lucas Pettersson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

June 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Lucas Pettersson to a three-year entry-level contract. Pettersson will play for Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2025-26 season.

Pettersson, 19 (4/17/06), split the 2024-25 season between MoDo (SHL), MoDo Jr. (Sweden Jr.) and Ostersunds (HockeyAllsvenskan). The 5-11, 179-pound forward earned his first career SHL point (assist) in 29 SHL games. Pettersson also recorded 4-4=8 points in eight contests with MoDo Jr. and 9-10=19 points in 26 HockeyAllsvenskan games on loan with Ostersunds.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (35th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Pettersson helped Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, co-leading his country in points (3-5=8) while serving as an alternate captain. He scored the game-winning goal in the bronze-medal game. Pettersson also represented Sweden at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring 2-2=4 points in four outings.

A native of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, Pettersson made his SHL debut in 2023-24 with MoDo, appearing in five games. He spent the majority of the season with MoDo Jr. serving as an assistant captain and scored 27-30=57 points in 44 games, ranking tied for third in goals and 10th in points among league leaders. He also led MoDo Jr. in points, goals and assists. In 2022-23 with MoDo Jr., Pettersson posted 5-14=19 points in 29 games in his first season in Sweden's junior league.







American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.