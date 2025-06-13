American Hockey League Names On-Ice Officials for 2025 Calder Cup Finals
June 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has named the 10 on-ice officials selected to work the 2025 Calder Cup Finals.
The series gets underway tonight as the Charlotte Checkers host the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 1 at Bojangles Coliseum (7 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio).
REFEREES:
Beau Halkidis (London, Ont.) - 2nd Calder Cup Finals
Graedy Hamilton (Duncan, B.C.) - 1st Finals
Stephen Hiff (Cambridge, Ont.) - 1st Finals
Morgan MacPhee (Elmira, Ont.) - 3rd Finals
Jordan Samuels-Thomas (West Hartford, Conn.) - 2nd Finals
LINESPEOPLE:
Dylan Blujus (Buffalo, N.Y.) - 1st Calder Cup Finals
Jeremy Faucher (Cowansville, Que.) - 1st Finals
Ryan Jackson (Montreal, Que.) - 3rd Finals
Anthony Lapointe (Verdun, Que.) - 1st Finals
Shawn Oliver (Ottawa, Ont.) - 1st Finals
American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.