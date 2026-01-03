The Canucks Fell, 4-1, to the Manitoba Moose
Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off the new year with a rematch against the Manitoba Moose. Jiří Patera got the start in the crease for Abbotsford, facing Thomas Milic at the other end. Josh Bloom slotted in on the left wing alongside Ty Mueller to round out the lineup changes.
The Canucks were off to a rocky start, killing off two penalties back-to-back within the opening five minutes. Although they escaped unscathed on the penalty kill, Manitoba broke through at even strength just six-and-a-half minutes in. Mason Shaw got his stick on a point shot, deflecting it past Patera to give the Moose a 1-0 lead. Manitoba continued to generate pressure, outshooting Abbotsford and holding them to just six shots in the frame. Before the period came to a close, Parker Ford buried a breakaway chance, sending the Moose into the intermission with a 2-0 advantage.
Abbotsford looked to turn things around in the middle frame. Both teams had opportunities on the power play, along with some 4-on-4 action, but the goaltenders stood tall. Anri Ravinskis was the lone skater to break through, scoring on a wraparound to notch his first career AHL goal-on his birthday. The Canucks pulled within one, heading into the third period trailing 2-1.
The comeback bid stalled in the final frame. David Gustafsson restored Manitoba's two-goal lead after finishing a cross-ice feed from Walker Duehr. Abbotsford generated some quality looks, but Milic was sharp and turned aside every chance. With time winding down, the Canucks pulled Patera for the extra attacker, but Phil Di Giuseppe sealed the game with an empty-net goal, making it 4-1.
The Canucks fell to the Moose in the final game of their road trip and will now return home to take on the Calgary Wranglers next weekend.
