Bye Bye Birdy

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers kicked off the new year with a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday, thanks to goals from William Stromgren, Martin Frk and the winner from Dryden Hunt.

Calgary had to chase the game early as Nikita Prishchepov opened the scoring for the Eagles, before Tye Felhaber made it 2-0.

The Wranglers responded on the man advantage, with Stromgren snapping a shot past Isak Posch from the slot after taking a feed from Hunt to cut the deficit in half.

The powerplay struck again in the second, as Frk went to work from his office in the left circle, hammering a one-timer into the back of the net.

Hunt earned the apple, zipping a cross-ice pass through the zone to set up the equalizer.

The third period was tight, with neither side able to break through despite chances at both ends.

Overtime marked familiar territory for the Wranglers, playing their third straight extra time game, and they made it count.

With another man advantage for Calgary, Hunt buried the rebound off a Frk shot to seal the victory.

The Wranglers won't be able to bask in their win for too long, as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. MT.







