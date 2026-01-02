Bakersfield's Isaac Howard Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward Isaac Howard has been selected as the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for December.

Each month, the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player's charity of choice - and $2,500 to the Player of the Year's charity - highlighting the company's commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Howard collected eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 11 games for the Condors last month, including four separate three-point games and the first hat trick of his professional career.

Howard scored in three consecutive games between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10 before notching the game-winning overtime goal and adding two assists in an 8-7 win at Tucson on Dec. 13. He registered three assists in a 5-4 OT victory at Coachella Valley on Dec. 19, and then netted all three Bakersfield goals in a 3-2 win over the Firebirds the next night. He finished the month with another game-winning tally along with two more assists in a 7-3 decision at Coachella Valley on New Year's Eve.

A first-year pro from Hudson, Wis., the 21-year-old Howard has totaled 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points along with a plus-12 rating in 16 games for Bakersfield this season, along with two goals and one assist in 17 NHL contests with the Edmonton Oilers. Recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player in the nation in 2024-25 after leading Michigan State University to the Big Ten conference championship, Howard was acquired by Edmonton on July 8, 2025, in a trade with Tampa Bay, which had selected him in the first round (31st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.







