Game Preview: Condors vs. Barracuda, 7 p.m.

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors open the 2026 calendar year with the first of two at home against San Jose. Bakersfield is 1-1-0 against the Barracuda in the eight-game season series, but the two teams have not met since the second weekend of October.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield closed 2025 in style with a 7-3 victory over Coachella Valley on Wednesday. Samuel Poulin scored twice, his first goals as a Condor since being acquired from the Penguins organization. Isaac Howard and James Hamblin each had a goal and two assists. Quinn Hutson scored twice. Connor Ungar stopped 28 shots for his second straight win.

REELING 'EM IN ON THE ROAD

After going winless in eight road games from October 28 - December 5, the Condors have enjoyed much better results of late away from Dignity Health Arena. The team is 4-0-1 in its last five road contests, scoring at least four goals in each game.

HUTSON HEATER

Hutson continues to pace all AHL rookies in scoring with 32 points (19g-13a) in 26 games. He matched the team's rookie goal scoring record set by Cooper Marody in 2018-19 and equaled by Noah Philp in 2021-22 and Matthew Savoie in 2024-25.

THE ICEMAN COMETH

Howard registered his fourth three-point game in his last six games on Wednesday. Of any AHL skater who has played at least 15 games this season, he leads the AHL at 1.44 pts per game.

THAT'S A PLUS

Hamblin had three points (1g-2a) and matched a Condors AHL record with a +5 rating. Joey LaLeggia and Josh Currie each had +5 games in the 2015-16 season.

UNGAR BACKS IT UP

Ungar earned his second win of the season in as many starts, stopping 28/31 on Wednesday. He is 2-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage with Bakersfield. This season, Ungar has appeared in games for three different ECHL organizations - Fort Wayne, Greensboro, Orlando - and gone 5-1-4 with a 1.54 goals against average, a .944 save percentage, and two shutouts.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors have the second best offense in the AHL, averaging 3.62 goals per contest. Wednesday was the third time the team has scored at least seven goals this season and the 10th time the team has surpassed five or more goals in a game.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play scored for the second straight game and moved into a tie for second at 26.4% on the season.

GO SHORTY

A game after allowing two shorthanded goals, the Condors scored twice shorthanded on Wednesday with Poulin opening the scoring and Beau Akey adding his first AHL goal into an empty net. The Condors have four shorthanded markers on the season.

WELCOME BACK

Max Jones was loaned to the Condors yesterday. He has two points (1g-1a) in eight NHL games this season.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 14-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

FISH FILES

San Jose scored at the buzzer on Wednesday to beat Ontario 5-4. 2023 first round draft pick Quentin Musty has assists in four straight games and 23 points (7g-16a) in 28 games this season. The Barracuda are tied with the Condors for the league's second best power play.

UP NEXT

Saturday is Wizard Night with house scarves just $5 at this game only. Four choices, four houses. Which one will you be sorted into?

CONDORS V BARRACUDA

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m.) -

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: $3 Beer Friday w/ 80's Night. Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart from doors open through the start of the second period presented by 98.5 The Fox and Three-Way Chevrolet. (click here for tickets)

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

