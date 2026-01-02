Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game 1: Friday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. AZT, Scotiabank Saddledome

Game 2: Sunday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. AZT, Scotiabank Saddledome

Officials

Friday - Referees: #51 Bobby Jo Love, #7 Alex Gagne | Linespeople: #63 Tyson Phillips, #64 Dawson Ashcroft

Sunday - Referees: #40 Morgan MacPhee, #77 Jesse Wood-Schatz | Linespeople: #19 Logan Parsons, #81 Michael Roberts

Broadcast Info

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Sunday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Calgary, AB - After a strong finish to 2025, the Tucson Roadrunners (12-12-5-0) hit the road to open the new year with a two-game set against the Calgary Wranglers (15-11-7-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome beginning Friday at 7 p.m. AZT. The series concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. AZT.

Tucson enters the series having earned points in three straight games and seven of its last nine, closing a recent homestand with a 2-0-1 record and five of a possible six points.

The Roadrunners controlled much of their New Year's Eve matchup against San Diego, building a three-goal lead before settling for a point in a 4-3 overtime loss. That momentum now carries north as Tucson looks to continue its recent success against Calgary, a team it has already played twice in the last week.

In the last series between the two Pacific Division rivals, Tucson defeated Calgary at Tucson Arena 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 28 and 5-2 on Dec. 27.

The Roadrunners have been a tough matchup for the Wranglers this season, winning three of the first four meetings and earning points in all four contests. However, all four contests have been at home, and Friday's series opener will be the first meeting at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season.

Calgary enters the series after splitting a two-game set with the Colorado Eagles, capped by a 3-2 overtime victory that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Wranglers have played in three consecutive overtime games.

Calgary sits fourth in the Pacific Division with 38 points. Tucson holds ninth place with 29 points, three behind the Henderson Silver Knights and four back of the seventh-place Bakersfield Condors for the final division playoff spot.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

BEN THERE DONE THAT

Ben McCartney leads Tucson with 28 points (12g, 16a) through 29 games. He carries a four-game point streak into Friday with four points (2g, 2a) in that span. He also leads the Roadrunners with 13 points (6g, 7a) in his last nine games dating back to Dec. 5 at San Jose. His 13 points over that stretch is tied for second in the AHL, trailing only Bakersfield's Isaac Howard (16). He has especially excelled in the season series against Calgary, recording an assist in all four meetings for a total of four points (4a).

HEBIG'S HEATER

Cameron Hebig enters the series with assists in three consecutive games, totaling four helpers in that span. He has 12 points (5g, 7a) in his last nine games, the second-most on the team and tied for sixth in the AHL. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native is also approaching a pair of milestones, sitting four points shy of 200 career AHL points and seven assists away from tying Kyle Capobianco (91) for second all-time in franchise history.

DUDA DIALED IN

Artem Duda has scored two goals in his last three games and carries a three-game point streak into the series, with three points in that span (2g, 1a). It's the third time he has tallied a point streak of three games this season. He has also been very effective in the season series, tallying a point in all four games against Calgary this season for a total of four points (1g, 3a). The only Roadrunner to put up more points against the Wranglers is fellow blueliner Max Szuber, who leads Tucson with five points (2g, 3a).

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

60 - Tucson has often needed more than 60 minutes to decide its games. Fresh off back-to-back overtime contests, the Roadrunners have played 10 overtime games this season-tied for the fourth-most in the AHL-and own a 5-0-5-0 record in extra time. Calgary is one of three teams to play in more games decided beyond regulation, leading the league with 14 overtime games for a 6-0-7-1 mark in those contests.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Friday's coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by James Mackey. Sunday's broadcast starts at 12:45 p.m. AZT ahead of puck drop.







American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.