Howard and Hutson Both Receive AHL Monthly Awards for December

January 2, 2026

Bakersfield Condors







The American Hockey League announced today that Condors LW Isaac Howard and RW Quinn Hutson both received monthly league awards for their accomplishments. Howard has been named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for December while Hutson has been named the Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Howard, 21, led the AHL in scoring during the month with 16 points (8g-8a) in 11 games. He finished the month with four three-point games in his last six contests, including a natural hat trick on December 20 against Coachella Valley. He had three game-winning goals in the month.

On the season, Howard is t-5th in rookie scoring with 23 points (10g-13a) in 16 games. He began the season in Edmonton with the Oilers and had three points (2g-1a) in 17 games.

A 1st round pick (#31 overall) by Tampa Bay in 2022, Howard was acquired from the Lightning in the offseason by the Oilers.

Hutson, who turned 24 yesterday, leads the Condors and all AHL rookies in scoring with 32 points (19g-13a) in 26 games. He is tied for fourth in the AHL scoring race and is third overall in goals.

He played eight games with the Condors during December, collecting 13 points (9g-4a) and capped off by a two-goal performance in a Condors 7-3 win in Coachella Valley on New Year's Eve. The month was also highlighted by a recall to the Edmonton Oilers in which he scored his first NHL goal against Boston in three games with the Oilers.

Undrafted, Hutson was signed as a free agent last spring out of Boston University.







