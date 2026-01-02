Golder Returned to Reading

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Carson Golder to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. In addition, defenseman Carter Berger has been released from his AHL contract to allow him to pursue a contract overseas. Meehan had been playing with the Reading Royals.

Golder, 23, played in three games with the Phantoms last week while making his Lehigh Valley debut. The third-year pro is tops on the Reading Royals in scoring with 12-12-24 in 28 games. He has played in 27 career games in the AHL over parts of three seasons recording 2-6-8. The 6'2 ¬Â³ left wing out of Smithers, BC has also played in 101 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Reading scoring 45-39-74.

Berger, 26, played in 12 games with Lehigh Valley at the beginning of this season registering three assists. He has also played in 11 games with Reading scoring 1-8-9. The second-year pro from North Vancouver, BC played collegiately at UConn and Western Michigan and then spent his rookie season with Bloomington (IL) in the ECHL.

The Phantoms begin the new year north of the border with a pair of games at Belleville and Toronto this Saturday and Sunday.







American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.