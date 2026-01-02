Hartford Wolf Pack Ink F Brian Carrabes to PTO

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Brian Carrabes to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Carrabes, 24, has appeared in 19 games as a rookie with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, scoring nine points (5 g, 4 a). He signed with the Thunder on Apr. 1, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Thunder, Carrabes skated in 110 NCAA games over four seasons with Minnesota State University and Boston University.

The native of North Reading, MA, recorded 52 points (25 g, 27 a) during his collegiate career.

During the 2024-25 season, Carrabes played in a career-high 39 games with Minnesota State University, tallying 20 points (10 g, 10 a). Following the conclusion of his NCAA season, Carrabes joined the Thunder, where he recorded three assists in six games.

He has yet to make his AHL debut.

