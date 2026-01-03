Jones' Return Lifts Condors to 4-1 Win over San Jose

Max Jones returned to the Condors lineup, scored, added an assist, and the Bakersfield Condors (15-10-5, 35pts) won 4-1 over the San Jose Barracuda (18-11-2, 38pts) on Friday in front of 5,078 at Dignity Health Arena. Matt Tomkins stopped 30 shots for his 9th win of the year and the Condors penalty kill was a perfect 6/6.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead at 4:19 of the first period on Filip Bystedt's 10th of the year. After a successful Condors penalty kill, Max Jones (6th) was on the receiving end of a Seth Griffith dish to level the game at 1-1, 8:48 into the frame. Josh Brown fought for the fourth time on the season after delivering a crunching open-ice check.

Roby Jarventie (11th) put the Condors in front at 2:18 of the second off the rush from the slot. Jones and Josh Samanski had the helpers. Matt Tomkins had 11 saves in the frame.

Connor Clattenburg (2nd) snapped the insurance marker off the rush from the left-wing circle at 8:01 to make it 3-1. Griffith (8th) tacked on an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final.

Bakersfield fought three times on the night with Brown, Clattenburg, and Ethan Keppen dropping the mitts. The Condors are now 2-1-0 against San Jose.

Quinn Hutson and Isaac Howard were recalled by the Oilers earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

