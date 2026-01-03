Manitoba Earns 4-1 Win Over Abbotsford

Published on January 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (16-12-2-0) got back in the win column on Friday night, scoring a 4-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks (9-17-3-3) at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Canucks on Wednesday evening.

Manitoba controlled large parts of the opening 20 minutes, outshooting the Canucks 17-7 in the period. They got the better of Abbotsford on the scoreboard, as well, starting with Mason Shaw's first goal since returning from the Spengler Cup. He tipped an Elias Salomonsson point shot into the net at 6:22, giving the Moose an early 1-0 lead. Parker Ford made it 2-0 with just over two minutes to play, streaking in on a breakaway following a nifty pass from Colby Barlow. He finished past Jiří Patera on the backhand for his second goal of the campaign. Thomas Milic stopped all seven shots he faced in the first.

Abbotsford tipped the scales closer to their favour in the second period, outshooting the Moose 7-6. The frame's first goal took over 17 minutes to be realized, but Anri Ravinskis cut the Canucks deficit to just one, tucking the puck into the net on a warp-around. Patera was perfect in the second, making six saves, while Milic responded with six of his own.

Though the Canucks held the advantage on the shot clock in the third, it was the Moose polishing off their first victory of the new year. David Gustafsson snapped home a one-timer 13:32 into the period, restoring Manitoba's two-goal cushion. With the visitor's net vacated, Phil Di Giuseppe sealed the deal against his former team, sending the hometown fans home happy, as the Moose captured a 4-1 win.

"I think we just started really strong, and we never really stepped down from that. I think the start of the game dictated the rest of the game. There are ebbs and flows to the game, but I think that start set us up for a great game."

Elias Salomonsson has a point (1G, 1A) in each of his past two games

Kale Clague returned to the Moose lineup and registered an assist

Parker Ford is on a three-game point streak (1G, 2A)

Six Moose recorded at least three shots on goal

