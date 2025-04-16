Utica Falls in Second to Last Home Game

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - On Wednesday night, the Utica Comets faced off against the Toronto Marlies for the final time this season in a game marked by both family ties and fresh beginnings. The spotlight was on Comets forward Jonathan Gruden as he took the ice against his father, Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden. The night also featured the professional debut of New Jersey Devils prospect Cam Squires. Despite a competitive start, Toronto pulled away in the third period to hand Utica a 6-2 loss.

The opening frame was a tightly contested battle, with both teams trading chances. The home crowd came alive following several heavy hits from Gruden, and the energy peaked late in the period when Squires scored his first professional goal. The tally came off a clean face-off win by Gruden, giving Utica a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Toronto wasted no time responding in the second. Just 34 seconds in, Logan Shaw led a 2-on-1 rush and set up Nick Abruzzese, who buried a one-timer past Comets goaltender Isaac Poulter. Utica answered later in the period with a highlight-reel goal from Graeme Clarke, who charged down the left wing and lifted a wrist shot over the shoulder of Matt Murray to restore the lead at 2-1.

The third period proved to be the turning point. Toronto tied the game midway through the frame with a goal from William Villeneuve. At 14:29, Alex Steeves scored his 36th goal of the season-a blistering one-timer that ranks him second in the AHL. The Marlies then exploded for three goals in just 21 seconds, with Shaw, Jake Quinlan, and Alex Nylander each finding the back of the net to put the game out of reach.

Utica will remain at home for their final regular-season game of the 2024-25 campaign. As part of Fan Appreciation Week, the Comets are offering $10 tickets for Friday night's matchup. Following the game, Season Ticket Members will have the unique opportunity to paint the ice in celebration of the season.

