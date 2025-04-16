Luca Cagnoni Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) defenseman Luca Cagnoni has been named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted on by coaches, players, and media from each of the league's 32 member cities. Cagnoni joins Danny O'Regan (2016-17) as the only players in Barracuda history to earn All-Rookie Team honors-and becomes the first defenseman to do so.

Cagnoni, 20, is putting together one of the most impressive AHL seasons ever by a Sharks blueline prospect. With two games remaining in the regular season, he leads all skaters in power-play points (32) and ranks in the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among AHL defensemen, he ranks top six in goals (14), assists (35), and points (49).

He made his NHL debut on March 20 and recorded his first NHL assist just two days later in a win over the Boston Bruins. Within Barracuda franchise history, Cagnoni has set new single-season records for defensemen in assists, power-play goals, power-play points, and power-play assists. He is also just the third defenseman in franchise history to score 14 goals in a season-and the first since Nick DeSimone in 2018-19.

Last year, Cagnoni led all Western Hockey League (WHL) defensemen with 90 points and 72 assists, and tied for third in goals (18) over 65 games with the Portland Winterhawks. He was named to the U.S. Division First All-Star Team and became the first WHL blueliner to reach the 90-point mark since 1993-94, finishing nine points ahead of the next-highest scoring defenseman.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound native of Burnaby, British Columbia was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team

G - Nikke Kokko, CV

D - Luca Cagnoni, SJ

D - Tristan Luneau, SD

F - Justin Hryckowian, TEX

F - Ville Koivunen, WBS

F - Bradly Nadeau, CHI

