Luca Cagnoni Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) defenseman Luca Cagnoni has been named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted on by coaches, players, and media from each of the league's 32 member cities. Cagnoni joins Danny O'Regan (2016-17) as the only players in Barracuda history to earn All-Rookie Team honors-and becomes the first defenseman to do so.
Cagnoni, 20, is putting together one of the most impressive AHL seasons ever by a Sharks blueline prospect. With two games remaining in the regular season, he leads all skaters in power-play points (32) and ranks in the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among AHL defensemen, he ranks top six in goals (14), assists (35), and points (49).
He made his NHL debut on March 20 and recorded his first NHL assist just two days later in a win over the Boston Bruins. Within Barracuda franchise history, Cagnoni has set new single-season records for defensemen in assists, power-play goals, power-play points, and power-play assists. He is also just the third defenseman in franchise history to score 14 goals in a season-and the first since Nick DeSimone in 2018-19.
Last year, Cagnoni led all Western Hockey League (WHL) defensemen with 90 points and 72 assists, and tied for third in goals (18) over 65 games with the Portland Winterhawks. He was named to the U.S. Division First All-Star Team and became the first WHL blueliner to reach the 90-point mark since 1993-94, finishing nine points ahead of the next-highest scoring defenseman.
The 5-foot-9, 183-pound native of Burnaby, British Columbia was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team
G - Nikke Kokko, CV
D - Luca Cagnoni, SJ
D - Tristan Luneau, SD
F - Justin Hryckowian, TEX
F - Ville Koivunen, WBS
F - Bradly Nadeau, CHI
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Iowa Falls 3-1 to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Lose to Providence on Late Goal, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sens Stay in Playoff Hunt with 2-1 Road Win in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Luca Cagnoni Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Jose Barracuda
- IceHogs Suffer Setback to Griffins, Lose 2-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Drop Wild 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Gain Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Tufte's Late Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-2 Overtime Win over Hershey - Syracuse Crunch
- Devine, Okuliar Impress in Charlotte's Clutch Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Drop Final Game against Amerks 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Anton Blidh Scores Career-High 19th Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Clinch First-Round Bye, Announce Second-Round Home Dates - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Falls in Second to Last Home Game - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Playoff Hockey Is Here: First Round Tickets for Abbotsford Canucks on Sale Now - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Chicago Wolves
- Tristan Luneau Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Diego Gulls
- Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- 2024-25 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Villalta and Yamamoto Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mapping out Playoff Scenarios - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Pop-Up Events Around the Coachella Valley to Promote Playoff Action - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Forward Jared Wright Signs ATO with Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game-Worn El Lazo Jersey Raffle Set for Friday's Game against Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Sign Goaltender Cameron Rowe - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Penultimate Game of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.