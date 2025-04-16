Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - As the Belleville Senators continue to grow and elevate the club's brand in the Bay of Quinte Region and beyond, we're thrilled to announce an exciting expansion of our front office team. The Senators are restructuring our Marketing Department to better support our fan base and partners and to improve the overall game day experience - and that means we're hiring!
We're currently looking for passionate and driven individuals to join our team in the following roles:
Marketing Manager
Marketing & Creative Services Coordinator
This expanded team will play a key role in shaping the fan experience and overall brand presence of the Belleville Sens. From executing season-long marketing campaigns, collaborating on sales initiatives, and supporting digital strategy to teaming up with departments like Game Presentation, Communications, Community Engagement, Sales and Partnerships - these positions will be vital to the Senators success moving forward.
"We're excited to expand our marketing department with two key positions that will play a vital role in growing the Belleville Senators brand," said John Mathers, Belleville Sens VP of Business Operations. "These roles represent a great opportunity for creative, driven professionals to contribute to a dynamic team and help strengthen our connection with fans and partners in the Bay of Quinte community."
With the 2024-25 season winding down, now is the perfect time to join our growing team and help us plan and deliver our biggest season yet in 2025-26.
If you're ready to join the team and help lead the Belleville Senators through their next chapter, you can click here for more information on these and other employment opportunities with the Belleville Senators. You can also see more potential employment opportunities within the broader Senators organization.
Season Seat Memberships are now on sale and up for renewal for the 2025-26 season. Get the best value, the closest access to players, and the best experiences by becoming a season seat member today. Full details on how to buy and our 26 Days of Gifting contest are available.
