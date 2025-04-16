Monsters Drop Final Game against Amerks 4-1

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-23-5-6 and in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Amerks opened the scoring with a power-play tally from Mason Jobst at 13:01 in the first period, but Luca Del Bel Belluz responded with a goal at 13:40 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Guillaume Richard leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Rochester's Zachary Metsa recorded the only marker of the middle frame at 12:37 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. The Amerks closed out the game with goals from Riley Fiddler-Schultz at 18:25 and Brett Murray at 19:33 bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 30 saves in defeat while Toronto's Devon Levi stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters continue the road trip with a visit to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. at PPL Center.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 - - 1

ROC 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/1 1/2 14 min / 3 inf

ROC 34 1/2 1/1 12 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 30 2 10-10-5

ROC Levi W 24 1 25-12-4

Cleveland Record: 35-24-5-6, 5th North Division

Rochester Record: 42-21-4-3, 2nd North Division

