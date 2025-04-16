Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

San Jose, Ca. -- The San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) are proud to announce that Jake Furlong has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Jose community during the 2024-25 season.

In his first season in the AHL, rookie defenseman Jake Furlong wasted no time making an impact on his new community. From the moment he arrived, Furlong embraced every opportunity to give back, making numerous appearances throughout the season and consistently volunteering his time with a smile. His positive energy, approachable nature, and genuine desire to connect with fans of all ages quickly made him a favorite not only in the locker room, but across the entire community.

Furlong's outgoing personality and eager involvement made him the clear and deserving choice as the team's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year for 2024-25. Whether it was a meet-and-greet with season ticket holders, or a local outreach event, Jake was always one of the first to show up and the last to leave-going out of his way to shake every hand, sign every autograph, and share a moment with anyone who approached him. Of the many events he took part in, his heartfelt involvement in the team's Convoy of Hope food drive and his playful participation in the pet shelter photo shoot stand out as shining examples of his commitment to making a difference.

Furlong is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

