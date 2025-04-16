Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 16, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Maine Mariners.
Maier, 24, appeared in 22 games with the Mariners this season, posting a 2.93 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. The 6-foot, 172-pound netminder has played one game with Providence this season, stopping 19 of 24 shots faced.
The Yorkton, Saskatchewan, native signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence last July.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners
- Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners
- Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
- Locmelis, P-Bruins Defeat Senators in Overtime
- Locmelis, Poitras Put P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack