Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 16, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Maine Mariners.

Maier, 24, appeared in 22 games with the Mariners this season, posting a 2.93 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. The 6-foot, 172-pound netminder has played one game with Providence this season, stopping 19 of 24 shots faced.

The Yorkton, Saskatchewan, native signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence last July.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.