Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m.

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks wrap an eight-game season series on the penultimate home game of the regular season for the Condors. Abbotsford has won six straight in the season series following a 3-1 series-opening victory by Bakersfield on November 9.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield could not complete a perfect week in a 4-2 loss in Palm Desert on Saturday. Ronnie Attard and Jacob Perreault had the goals for the Condors and goaltender Collin Delia came on for a perfect 40 minutes of relief.

THE SITUATION

Bakersfield enters the final week of the regular season two points behind the seventh-place Tucson Roadrunners. The Condors have three games remaining while Tucson has two left against Colorado this weekend. Bakersfield needs to gain three more points than the Roadrunners this week as the Roadrunners have the tiebreak.

(Click here for the playoff primer)

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin registered three consecutive multi-point games last week. After a goal and assist in Henderson Wednesday, Hamblin followed that up with a career high four points (2g-2a) on Friday, and two assists on Saturday. He has eight points (3g-5a) over his last three games. He has 44 points (19g-25a) in 48 games, is +22, and leads the team with seven power-play goals.

MAN OF THE YEAR

Hamblin was also named the Condors IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year team winner yesterday for his work this season on and off the ice. The fifth-year pro was a key part of the team's Condors Fighting Cancer initiative this season.

COLLIN'S DEAL

Collin Delia had a near perfect week winning two starts and notching a perfect 40 minutes of work on Saturday. He went 2-0-0 with a 0.76 goals-against average and a .975 save percentage in the three games.

ECHL EXCELLENCE

Kyle Mayhew was named the ECHL's d-man of the year on Tuesday after being named to the All-ECHL First Team last week. The Anaheim Hills native has seven points (1g-6a) in 13 game and is +2 with the Condors.

NEW DAY, NEW GUY

Matt Copponi was signed to an ATO on Tuesday and is expected to become the fifth Condors player to make his professional debut in the past three weeks. A seventh round selection by the Edmonton Oilers in 2023, the 21-year old reached the NCAA Frozen Four final on Saturday with Boston University. He had 24 points (6g-18a) in 40 games with the Terriers this season.

ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST

Josh Prokop scored his first professional goal last night as part of a one goal, one assist night. Prokop has three points (1g-2a) in six games this season.

REINFORCEMENTS RETURNING

Drake Caggiula, who missed the last four games and Phil Kemp, out since March 8, are both expected to return to the Condors lineup tonight. Caggiula leads the team with 23 goals. Travis Dermott is expected to make his Condors debut.

GOING UP

Connor Carrick was recalled on emergency conditions last night by Edmonton and is expected to become the eighth Condor to suit up as the Oilers wrap the regular season in San Jose.

SAVVY SIZZLE

Matthew Savoie has assists in four straight games and is +5 He is fourth in the league rookie scoring race with 50 points (18g-32a) in 63 games.

LOW SCORING SERIES

Bakersfield has only scored 10 goals in seven games in the season series and only seven over its last six meeting with the Canucks. Abbotsford is 9-2-2 all-time in Bakersfield.

ABBY ASCENSION

Despite having their 13-game winning streak come to an end by being swept by Calgary at home over the weekend, the Canucks still have the inside track on the 2 seed and a chance at the division crown entering the final week of the regular season. Danilla Klimovich has six goals and nine points in seven games against the Condors. The Canucks need three regulation wins and three regulation losses by Colorado to secure a first round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

UP NEXT

The Condors close the home portion of the regular season on Friday against Henderson on Fan Appreciation Night at 7 p.m.

