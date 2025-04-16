Tufte's Late Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Penguins

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Wilkes-Barre, PA - Forward Riley Tufte scored with 27 seconds remaining in the final frame to lift the Providence Bruins past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena. Dans Locmelis posted a goal and an assist, while Patrick Brown netted the game-tying goal in the final frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Atley Calvert collected a rebound above the crease and flipped a backhanded shot over the goal line, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 9:28 remaining in the first period.

Chris Ortiz fired a wrist shot from the point that deflected off the stick of Locmelis in the slot and into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:55 to play in the second frame. Mason Millman received a secondary assist.

The puck deflected out to Emil Bemström at the left post, where he chipped a shot inside the far post to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead with 12:10 left in the third period.

While on the power play, Brown collected a pass in front of the crease, spun around and tucked a shot under the pads of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:01 remaining in the third period. Locmelis and Michael Callahan were credited with assists.

On a 2-on-1, Tufte fired a wrist shot from the slot past the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 27 seconds remaining. Jaxon Nelson and Ortiz received the assists.

Stats

Locmelis has goals in three straight games and nine total points in that span.

Brown's goal was his team leading 10th power play goal of the season.

Tufte's 21st tally of the season tied the team lead.

DiPietro stopped 29 of 31 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 46 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The Providence Bruins improve to 40-23-5-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

