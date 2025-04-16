IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs begin their final home series of the 2024-25 regular season as they welcome in the Grand Rapids Griffins for a 7 p.m. puck-drop at the BMO Center. The IceHogs and Griffins will meet for a potential playoff preview in the final week of the regular season.

Tale Of The Tape:

The IceHogs and Griffins will meet for the 11th and 12th time to wrap up their regular season series. The Griffins enter the final set holding a 6-4 advantage and have won the last two meetings between the division rivals. The IceHogs are 1-3 at the BMO Center when taking on the Griffins this season after dropping a high scoring 7-5 contest back on April 5th. Tonight's game also serves as a potential playoff preview as the Griffins sit just two points ahead of the Chicago Wolves for the three seed in the Central. With three games remaining, the IceHogs have a chance to play either the Griffins or Wolves in the opening round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Mayhew Hits 500:

Gerry Mayhew skated in his 500th AHL game Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Admirals. The former AHL MVP has 34 points (14G, 20A) in 54 games with the IceHogs this season and collected his 300th AHL point on March 8th. Mayhew, 32, has five points against the Griffins this season, including a three point game on April 5th the last time the two teams met. The Michigan native reflected on his start in the AHL and the last 500 games when talking with reporters on Tuesday.

"Coming into the league as a rookie you never think you'll get to 500 games, it goes by fast. I am proud of myself for that... it's fun to look back and see how many games you've played and enjoy the moment," Mayhew told reporters.

Welcome Aidan Thompson:

The latest wave of Blackhawks prospects began signing with the team last week as Aidan Thompson joined the ranks. Thompson, 23, signed a two-year entry level contract with Chicago and joined the IceHogs last week. The Denver University product made his AHL debut Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee as the IceHogs fell to the Admirals. The 2022 3rd round selection was second in NCAA scoring with 55 points for the Pioneers this season, leading DU to another Frozen Four appearance. Thompson skated with Cole Guttman and Gerry Mayhew on the top line in his AHL debut, registering four shots on goal.

Impact Players:

Zach Sanford leads the way for Rockford with nine points (4G, 5A) in ten games against the Griffins this season. Sanford had five points in the Hogs' series against Grand Rapids earlier this month. Andreas Athanasiou enters tonight's game riding a four-game point streak. The former Griffin has five points (3G, 2A) in six meetings against his former team this season. Goaltender Drew Commesso continues to hold down the crease, improving his record to 9-2-2 since returning from a lower body injury in early March.

Scouting The Griffins:

Grand Rapids hosted the Texas Stars last weekend and took a split after a 4-1 loss Saturday night. The Griffins have taken the last two meetings with the IceHogs at the BMO Center after securing a 7-5 win o April 5th. Joe Snively paces the Griffins with 46 points (21G, 25A) in 69 games played this year. Snively recorded five assists in the early April series against the IceHogs and has seven points in his last five games. Rookie Nate Danielson also had a strong series against Rockford, collecting six points (2G, 4A) in the home and home series. Sebastian Cossa has started seven games against Rockford this season, posting a 4-3 record and a 2.86 GAA.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 1-4

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 2-1

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 3-8

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 5-7

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

