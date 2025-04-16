Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian has been selected to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted on by coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.
Hryckowian, 24, compiled 58 points (20-38=58) in 66 games for Texas during his first professional season, including four power play goals, 13 power play assists, one game-winning goal and a +14 rating. He becomes the fourth Texas player all-time to earn a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team, joining Curtis McKenzie (2013-14), Riley Damiani (2020-21) and Logan Stankoven (2023-24).
McKenzie, Damiani and Stankoven all went on to win their year's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie.
2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team
Goaltender - Nikko Kokko, Coachella Valley Firebirds
Defenseman - Luca Cagnoni, San Jose Barracuda
Defenseman - Tristan Luneau, San Diego Gulls
Forward - Justin Hryckowian, Texas Stars
Forward - Ville Koivunen, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Forward - Bradly Nadeau, Chicago Wolves
Hryckowian also made his NHL debut for Dallas on Dec. 29 at Chicago and skated in five games. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Jan. 19 against Detroit.
Named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December, Hryckowian was also selected to the AHL All-Star Classic, where he was joined by McKenzie on the Central Division team that won the All-Star Challenge at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.
Hryckowian's 58 points is the second most all-time for a first-year Texas player, passing Stankoven's (24-33=57) total from last season. Only McKenzie (27-38=65) had more during his rookie campaign in 2013-14.
The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19, 2024.
Texas hosts Manitoba in the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Chicago Wolves
- Tristan Luneau Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Diego Gulls
- Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- 2024-25 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Villalta and Yamamoto Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mapping out Playoff Scenarios - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Pop-Up Events Around the Coachella Valley to Promote Playoff Action - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Forward Jared Wright Signs ATO with Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game-Worn El Lazo Jersey Raffle Set for Friday's Game against Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Sign Goaltender Cameron Rowe - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Penultimate Game of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.