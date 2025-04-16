Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian has been selected to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted on by coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Hryckowian, 24, compiled 58 points (20-38=58) in 66 games for Texas during his first professional season, including four power play goals, 13 power play assists, one game-winning goal and a +14 rating. He becomes the fourth Texas player all-time to earn a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team, joining Curtis McKenzie (2013-14), Riley Damiani (2020-21) and Logan Stankoven (2023-24).

McKenzie, Damiani and Stankoven all went on to win their year's Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie.

2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender - Nikko Kokko, Coachella Valley Firebirds

Defenseman - Luca Cagnoni, San Jose Barracuda

Defenseman - Tristan Luneau, San Diego Gulls

Forward - Justin Hryckowian, Texas Stars

Forward - Ville Koivunen, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Forward - Bradly Nadeau, Chicago Wolves

Hryckowian also made his NHL debut for Dallas on Dec. 29 at Chicago and skated in five games. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Jan. 19 against Detroit.

Named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December, Hryckowian was also selected to the AHL All-Star Classic, where he was joined by McKenzie on the Central Division team that won the All-Star Challenge at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Hryckowian's 58 points is the second most all-time for a first-year Texas player, passing Stankoven's (24-33=57) total from last season. Only McKenzie (27-38=65) had more during his rookie campaign in 2013-14.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19, 2024.

