Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau has been named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team.
The 19-year-old from St-Francois de Madawaska, NB, has put together an outstanding season in helping propel the Wolves to their first postseason appearance since 2022.
Nadeau tops all AHL rookies with 30 goals and seven game-winning goals and ranks second in points (56), power-play points (20) and shooting percentage (22.9) in 63 games. He is the fifth player in AHL history to have a 30-goal season before the age of 20.
Nadeau's 30 goals are the third-most by a Wolves rookie in a season, trailing Brett Sterling (55 in 2006-07) and Ty Rattie (31 in '13-14) and his three overtime tallies in 2024-25 ranks second in Wolves history for a single season.
Nadeau also had two goals in five games playing for Team Canada in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
A first-round (30th overall) selection by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Nadeau is joined on the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team by forwards Ville Koivunen (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) and Justin Hryckowian (Texas), defensemen Tristan Luneau (San Diego) and Luca Cagnoni (San Jose) and goaltender Nikke Kokko (Coachella Valley).
Up next: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Chicago Wolves
- Tristan Luneau Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Diego Gulls
- Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- 2024-25 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Villalta and Yamamoto Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mapping out Playoff Scenarios - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Pop-Up Events Around the Coachella Valley to Promote Playoff Action - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Forward Jared Wright Signs ATO with Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game-Worn El Lazo Jersey Raffle Set for Friday's Game against Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Sign Goaltender Cameron Rowe - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Penultimate Game of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.