Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau has been named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team.

The 19-year-old from St-Francois de Madawaska, NB, has put together an outstanding season in helping propel the Wolves to their first postseason appearance since 2022.

Nadeau tops all AHL rookies with 30 goals and seven game-winning goals and ranks second in points (56), power-play points (20) and shooting percentage (22.9) in 63 games. He is the fifth player in AHL history to have a 30-goal season before the age of 20.

Nadeau's 30 goals are the third-most by a Wolves rookie in a season, trailing Brett Sterling (55 in 2006-07) and Ty Rattie (31 in '13-14) and his three overtime tallies in 2024-25 ranks second in Wolves history for a single season.

Nadeau also had two goals in five games playing for Team Canada in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

A first-round (30th overall) selection by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Nadeau is joined on the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team by forwards Ville Koivunen (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) and Justin Hryckowian (Texas), defensemen Tristan Luneau (San Diego) and Luca Cagnoni (San Jose) and goaltender Nikke Kokko (Coachella Valley).

Up next: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).

