Tristan Luneau Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today defenseman Tristan Luneau has been selected for the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Luneau, 21 (1/12/04), has tallied 7-41=48 points in 56 games with San Diego this season, becoming the second player in Gulls AHL history to earn the honor (also Brandon Montour, 2015-16). His 48 points are the most points by a Gulls rookie since Montour in 2015-16 (12-45=57). Luneau's 41 assists are the second-most by a defenseman in Gulls history and the most by an AHL rookie defenseman since 2015-16, both trailing Montour.

The 6-2, 215-pound defenseman leads all rookie blueliners in points-per-game (0.86, min. 40 games played) and assists, ranks second in total points, power-play points (1-15=16), and power-play assists, third in game-winning goals (2) and fifth in goals. He also leads all rookie skaters in assists, while ranking fourth in points-per-game (min. 40 GP) and seventh in points.

The Victoriaville, Quebec native recorded an 11-game assist streak Feb. 12-March 7 (1-15=16), the longest assist streak in Gulls AHL history and longest in the AHL since the 2021-22 season. He set an AHL career-high in points in a single game Jan. 25 at Calgary, posting 1-3=4 points. He recorded three three-assist efforts this season as well (Jan. 25; Feb. 8 at Ontario, 0-3=3; Feb. 22 at Bakersfield, 0-3=3). Among all AHL defensemen, he currently ranks second in points-per-game (min. 40 GP), third in assists, and fifth in points.

