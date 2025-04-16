Game-Worn El Lazo Jersey Raffle Set for Friday's Game against Colorado

TUCSON, ARIZONA - As the Tucson Roadrunners wrap up the 2024-25 regular season and continue their push toward the Calder Cup Playoffs, fans will have a unique opportunity to take home a piece of Roadrunners history during the final El Lazo de Tucson Night of the season on Friday, April 18 against the Colorado Eagles.

To celebrate the team's third and final El Lazo Night of the year, the Roadrunners will hold a game-worn jersey raffle featuring the team's El Lazo jerseys. Fans attending Friday's 7 p.m. PT contest at Tucson Arena can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the special edition jerseys directly off the players' backs- signed and handed over in a postgame photo opportunity.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the Community Corner at the top of Section 216. Ticket prices are:

1 ticket for $20 5 tickets for $60 10 tickets for $100

Sales will close at the end of the second intermission, with winners selected and notified via text message during the third period. Winning ticket numbers will also be posted on a whiteboard at the Community Corner.

Raffle winners will meet Roadrunners staff at the Community Corner with five minutes remaining in the game, then be escorted down to ice level to receive their signed, game-worn El Lazo jersey and take a photo with the player who wore it.

About El Lazo Night

El Lazo de Tucson is part of the Roadrunners' continuing effort to embrace the culture, history, and vibrant spirit of Southern Arizona. "El Lazo"- Spanish for "lasso"- is taken from the City of Tucson's seal and serves as a symbol of connection between the region's historic past and its modern community.

The Roadrunners' El Lazo identity is worn proudly with specialty jerseys. These unique sweaters honor the area's rich Hispanic heritage and have become a fan-favorite tradition during the season.

Don't miss your final chance this year to celebrate El Lazo de Tucson Night, support the Roadrunners during their final home series of the regular season, and enter for the opportunity to win a piece of Southern Arizona hockey history.

