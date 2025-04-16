IceHogs Sign Goaltender Cameron Rowe

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs' General Manager, Mark Bernard, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Cameron Rowe to an ATO (Amateur Tryout) contract.

Rowe played three seasons at Western Michigan University, following his two seasons at the University of Wisconsin. The 23-year-old just won a NCAA National Championship with the Broncos.

In 123 NCAA games, Rowe boasts a 69-42-3 record with eight shutouts between Wisconsin and Western Michigan. The Wilmette, IL native had a 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage throughout his college career.

Rowe spent the 2019-20 season skating with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL. Prior to that, 6'3, 216 lbs. goaltender, represented his country on the ice with multiple teams including: the USNTDP Juniors, U.S. National U18 Team and Team USA for the U-18 World Junior Championships.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins a Wet Your Whistle Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.