Checkers Clinch First-Round Bye, Announce Second-Round Home Dates
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have officially clinched a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Because they finished as one of the Atlantic Division's top two teams, the Checkers will automatically advance to the second round of the playoffs.
The Checkers will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-five second-round series against their to-be-decided opponent - starting the series on the road for Games 1 and 2 before coming home for the remainder.
Tickets for the second-round games will go on sale soon.
Round 2 Series
Game 3 - May 7, 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum
Game 4* - May 9, 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum
Game 3* - May 11, 3 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum
*if necessary
