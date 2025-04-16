Checkers Clinch First-Round Bye, Announce Second-Round Home Dates

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have officially clinched a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Because they finished as one of the Atlantic Division's top two teams, the Checkers will automatically advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Checkers will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-five second-round series against their to-be-decided opponent - starting the series on the road for Games 1 and 2 before coming home for the remainder.

Tickets for the second-round games will go on sale soon.

Round 2 Series

Game 3 - May 7, 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum

Game 4* - May 9, 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum

Game 3* - May 11, 3 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum

*if necessary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.