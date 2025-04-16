IceHogs Suffer Setback to Griffins, Lose 2-1

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs began their final home stand of the regular season with a 2-1 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night inside the BMO Center.

Five penalties were called in the opening minute and Grand Rapids earned three separate power plays. On their second man-advantage, Ondrej Becher received a received a cross-ice pace and beat Drew Commesso against the grain.

Rockford took four-straight penalties in the middle period and gave Grand Rapids over three minutes of 5-on-3 time. After Shai Buium's shot was knocked down in front, Sheldon Dries batted the puck out of midair to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead.

Halfway through the 3rd period, the IceHogs finally broke through to cut the deficit to 2-1. Taige Harding patiently fed Paul Ludwinski in front of the near post to shoot into an open cage.

Rockford pulled its goaltender in the final two minutes, but couldn't find the tying goal past Grand Rapids' goaltender Sebastian Cossa.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Apr. 18 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins for the Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway #3 designed by Chris Geebus (first 1,500 fans). Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

