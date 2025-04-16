IceHogs Suffer Setback to Griffins, Lose 2-1
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs began their final home stand of the regular season with a 2-1 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night inside the BMO Center.
Five penalties were called in the opening minute and Grand Rapids earned three separate power plays. On their second man-advantage, Ondrej Becher received a received a cross-ice pace and beat Drew Commesso against the grain.
Rockford took four-straight penalties in the middle period and gave Grand Rapids over three minutes of 5-on-3 time. After Shai Buium's shot was knocked down in front, Sheldon Dries batted the puck out of midair to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead.
Halfway through the 3rd period, the IceHogs finally broke through to cut the deficit to 2-1. Taige Harding patiently fed Paul Ludwinski in front of the near post to shoot into an open cage.
Rockford pulled its goaltender in the final two minutes, but couldn't find the tying goal past Grand Rapids' goaltender Sebastian Cossa.
Halfway through the 3rd period, the IceHogs finally broke through to cut the deficit to 2-1. Taige Harding patiently fed Paul Ludwinski in front of the near post to shoot into an open cage.
Rockford pulled its goaltender in the final two minutes, but couldn't find the tying goal past Grand Rapids' goaltender Sebastian Cossa.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Apr. 18 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins for the Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway #3 designed by Chris Geebus (first 1,500 fans). Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Iowa Falls 3-1 to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Lose to Providence on Late Goal, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sens Stay in Playoff Hunt with 2-1 Road Win in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Luca Cagnoni Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Jose Barracuda
- IceHogs Suffer Setback to Griffins, Lose 2-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Drop Wild 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Gain Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Tufte's Late Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-2 Overtime Win over Hershey - Syracuse Crunch
- Devine, Okuliar Impress in Charlotte's Clutch Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Drop Final Game against Amerks 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Anton Blidh Scores Career-High 19th Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Clinch First-Round Bye, Announce Second-Round Home Dates - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Falls in Second to Last Home Game - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Playoff Hockey Is Here: First Round Tickets for Abbotsford Canucks on Sale Now - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Chicago Wolves
- Tristan Luneau Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Diego Gulls
- Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- 2024-25 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Villalta and Yamamoto Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mapping out Playoff Scenarios - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Pop-Up Events Around the Coachella Valley to Promote Playoff Action - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Forward Jared Wright Signs ATO with Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game-Worn El Lazo Jersey Raffle Set for Friday's Game against Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Sign Goaltender Cameron Rowe - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Penultimate Game of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.