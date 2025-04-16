Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to Rockford

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Artyom Levshunov to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 20, suited up in 16 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting two points (1G, 1A). He has also notched 27 points (3G, 24A) in 54 AHL games with the IceHogs this season. His 24 assists and 27 points each lead all Rockford blueliners, while his three goals share third.

Levshunov, 19, tallied six assists in 18 games with Chicago during the 2024-25 season. He made his NHL debut on March 10 at Colorado and recorded an assist for his first NHL point on March 15 at Vancouver. Levshunov has also skated in 50 AHL games with the IceHogs in 2024-25, registering 22 points (5G, 17A). He ranks second among Rockford defensemen in goals, assists and points.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins a Wet Your Whistle Wednesday.

