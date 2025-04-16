Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are proud to announce that Lucas Ciona has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Calgary community during the 2024-25 season.
Lucas is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
