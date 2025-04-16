Sens Stay in Playoff Hunt with 2-1 Road Win in Laval
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators got goals from Oskar Pettersson and Xavier Bourgault, alongside a stellar 23-save performance from goaltender Leevi Merilainen, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 road win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night.
The win puts the Sens just three points back of the Cleveland Monsters for the final playoff spot in the AHL North, with two games left to play in the regular season.
After a scoreless first period, it took until just past the halfway mark for the game to see its first goal. Keean Washkurak stripped a Rocket player of the puck on the forecheck in the left corner, and fired a perfect pass to the slot for a waiting Pettersson. The Sens rookie one-timed the puck into the back of the Laval net to give the Sens a 1-0 advantage.
An almost identical goal for Laval equalized things just under halfway through the third. This time, a left corner takeaway by Luke Tuch led to a quick pass in front to a streaking-in Will Dineen, who one-timed the puck home for a 1-1 tie.
But with 8:18 left in regulation, the Sens leapt back out in front when Bourgault tipped home a long point shot by Jeremy Davies to give Belleville the narrow 2-1 advantage.
Importantly, Belleville took no penalties in the third period, and a game-high 11 saves by Merilainen in the final frame helped the Sens hold on for a vital two points in the standings.
Fast Facts:
Shots on goal in the game were tied 24-24
The Sens went 4 for 4 on the Viewtech Window & Door Penalty Kill and 0 for 4 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play
#4 Jeremy Davies scored his 34th assist of the season
#13 Xavier Bourgault scored his 12th goal of the season
#20 Philippe Daoust scored his 15th assist of the season
#27 Keean Washkurak scored his 9th assist of the season
#32 Oskar Pettersson scored his 8th goal of the season
#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 24 shots to move his record to 18-11-4
Sound Bytes:
Xavier Bourgault on the team's effort:
"I think it was a great team win tonight, every line was working and paying the price, guys are believing, so it's fun to see that."
Bourgault on his game-winning goal:
"I just saw a lane there when Davo shot that puck, a great screen there too, so I was just happy to put one in. Maybe not the nicest goal for me, but I'll take it, and it's a big goal for us."
Bourgault on his recent play, with four points in his last three games:
"I think I'm just more confident, and I think our whole line is doing good, we're supporting each other in all areas of the game."
Upcoming Games:
Friday, April 18, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (Place Bell)
Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Fan Appreciation Night)
