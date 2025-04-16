Firebirds Announce Pop-Up Events Around the Coachella Valley to Promote Playoff Action
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
Coachella Valley Gears Up for Postseason Hockey with Special Community Events Featuring Player Appearances, Giveaways, and More!
The Firebirds have clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs for the third straight season! To celebrate this achievement, the Firebirds will be holding four community pop-up events to drive the excitement of postseason hockey around the Coachella Valley.
These events will feature merchandise and ticket giveaways, appearances from Firebirds' players and personalities, and more! Each event will run from 3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT or until supplies run out. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.
Pop-Up Event Schedule:
Thursday, April 17th
Playoffs Sports Lounge
12105 Palm Drive
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT
Monday, April 21st
Burgers & Beer
79-815 California Highway 111
La Quinta, CA 92253
3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT
Thursday, April 24th
Burgers & Beer
72273 Dinah Shore Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT
Friday, April 25th
The Shops at El Paseo
73-061 El Paseo, Suite 5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT
Be sure to post photos from these pop-up events and tag @Firebirds on all social media accounts using #FiredUp!
