Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Ville Koivunen has been named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team.
Koivunen has gathered 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in his first season with the Penguins. The 21-year-old leads the team in assists, points, power-play assists (13) and power-play points (17).
Koivunen is the only Eastern Conference player named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, with other selections being forwards Justin Hryckowian (Texas) and Bradly Nadeau (Chicago), defensemen Luca Cagnoni (San Jose) and Tristan Luneau (San Diego), as well as goaltender Nikke Kokko (Coachella Valley).
Koivunen's 55 points are fifth-most by a rookie in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history, and his 34 helpers are the sixth-highest assist total by a rookie in team history. He was named AHL Rookie of the Month for January, after accumulating 14 points (9G-5A) in 12 games, including two hat tricks.
The native of Oulu, Finland was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Mar. 7, 2024 in exchange for Jake Guentzel. Coincidentally, Guentzel was also named to the AHL All-Rookie Team for the Penguins in the 2016-17 season. Other AHL All-Rookie Team members in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history include Toby Petersen (2000-01), Michel Ouellet (2003-04), John Curry (2007-08), Matt Murray (2014-15), Casey DeSmith (2016-17), Daniel Sprong (2017-18) and teammate Joel Blomqvist (2023-24).
Koivunen is currently on NHL recall to Pittsburgh, where he made his NHL debut on Mar. 30 against the Ottawa Senators. In seven games with Pittsburgh, Koivunen has gathered five assists.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Apr. 16, a pivotal head-to-head showdown with the Providence Bruins. Two teams fighting for playoff positioning will face off at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual-game tickets for the two remaining home games in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season can be purchased by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Chicago Wolves
- Tristan Luneau Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Diego Gulls
- Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- 2024-25 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Villalta and Yamamoto Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mapping out Playoff Scenarios - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Pop-Up Events Around the Coachella Valley to Promote Playoff Action - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Forward Jared Wright Signs ATO with Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game-Worn El Lazo Jersey Raffle Set for Friday's Game against Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Sign Goaltender Cameron Rowe - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Penultimate Game of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO
- Sam Poulin Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year
- Penguins Enter Final Week of Season Still Fighting for Playoff Seeding
- Murashov, Beck Reassigned to Wheeling, Gauthier Returns to WBS