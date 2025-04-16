Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Ville Koivunen has been named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team.

Koivunen has gathered 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in his first season with the Penguins. The 21-year-old leads the team in assists, points, power-play assists (13) and power-play points (17).

Koivunen is the only Eastern Conference player named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, with other selections being forwards Justin Hryckowian (Texas) and Bradly Nadeau (Chicago), defensemen Luca Cagnoni (San Jose) and Tristan Luneau (San Diego), as well as goaltender Nikke Kokko (Coachella Valley).

Koivunen's 55 points are fifth-most by a rookie in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history, and his 34 helpers are the sixth-highest assist total by a rookie in team history. He was named AHL Rookie of the Month for January, after accumulating 14 points (9G-5A) in 12 games, including two hat tricks.

The native of Oulu, Finland was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Mar. 7, 2024 in exchange for Jake Guentzel. Coincidentally, Guentzel was also named to the AHL All-Rookie Team for the Penguins in the 2016-17 season. Other AHL All-Rookie Team members in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history include Toby Petersen (2000-01), Michel Ouellet (2003-04), John Curry (2007-08), Matt Murray (2014-15), Casey DeSmith (2016-17), Daniel Sprong (2017-18) and teammate Joel Blomqvist (2023-24).

Koivunen is currently on NHL recall to Pittsburgh, where he made his NHL debut on Mar. 30 against the Ottawa Senators. In seven games with Pittsburgh, Koivunen has gathered five assists.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Apr. 16, a pivotal head-to-head showdown with the Providence Bruins. Two teams fighting for playoff positioning will face off at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual-game tickets for the two remaining home games in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season can be purchased by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.