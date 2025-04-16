Playoff Hockey Is Here: First Round Tickets for Abbotsford Canucks on Sale Now
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks have clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth, and now is your chance to be part of the action! Join us at the Abbotsford Centre to experience the intensity of playoff hockey and cheer on one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League!
First Round tickets start at just $32 and are on sale NOW! Don't miss out on the action, purchase yours today HERE.
Abbotsford Canucks Rally Packs are also on sale! Rally Packs include four flexible ticket vouchers that can be used in either the First or Second Round (Pacific Division Semifinals), plus two bags of popcorn. Starting at just $137, it's the perfect way to enjoy the playoff action with friends or family.
In the First Round, Abbotsford will host a best-of-three series, with all games scheduled to be played at the Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks have posted an impressive 41-24-2-2 record this season, including a strong 24-11-0-1 mark at home. The passionate support of the home crowd will be a key factor, as the Canucks look to harness that energy in their playoff push. With only three regular season road games remaining, the excitement heading into the postseason is building!
The full First Round schedule will be released soon.
Catch every thrilling moment of Abbotsford Canucks playoff hockey on AHLTV via FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Playoff Hockey Is Here: First Round Tickets for Abbotsford Canucks on Sale Now - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Nadeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Chicago Wolves
- Tristan Luneau Named to 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team - San Diego Gulls
- Justin Hryckowian Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team - Texas Stars
- 2024-25 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Villalta and Yamamoto Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners from Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ville Koivunen Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mapping out Playoff Scenarios - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Pop-Up Events Around the Coachella Valley to Promote Playoff Action - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Forward Jared Wright Signs ATO with Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game-Worn El Lazo Jersey Raffle Set for Friday's Game against Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Sign Goaltender Cameron Rowe - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Penultimate Game of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Begin Final Home Series against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Jake Furling Named San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Lucas Ciona Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Playoff Hockey Is Here: First Round Tickets for Abbotsford Canucks on Sale Now
- Abbotsford Fought Hard But Ultimately Fell, 3-1, Against the Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Winners of 2024.25 Team Awards
- Abbotsford Fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 5-4, in a Shootout, Ending Their 13 Game Win Streak
- Abbotsford Canucks Gear up for an Unforgettable Fan Appreciation Night on April 12