Playoff Hockey Is Here: First Round Tickets for Abbotsford Canucks on Sale Now

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks have clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth, and now is your chance to be part of the action! Join us at the Abbotsford Centre to experience the intensity of playoff hockey and cheer on one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League!

First Round tickets start at just $32 and are on sale NOW! Don't miss out on the action, purchase yours today HERE.

Abbotsford Canucks Rally Packs are also on sale! Rally Packs include four flexible ticket vouchers that can be used in either the First or Second Round (Pacific Division Semifinals), plus two bags of popcorn. Starting at just $137, it's the perfect way to enjoy the playoff action with friends or family.

In the First Round, Abbotsford will host a best-of-three series, with all games scheduled to be played at the Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks have posted an impressive 41-24-2-2 record this season, including a strong 24-11-0-1 mark at home. The passionate support of the home crowd will be a key factor, as the Canucks look to harness that energy in their playoff push. With only three regular season road games remaining, the excitement heading into the postseason is building!

The full First Round schedule will be released soon.

Catch every thrilling moment of Abbotsford Canucks playoff hockey on AHLTV via FloHockey.

