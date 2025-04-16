Penguins Lose to Providence on Late Goal, 3-2

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Providence Bruins, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (39-23-7-1) fell behind with 26.4 seconds left to play despite a stellar 43-save outing from netminder Joel Blomqvist. Providence's 46th shot of the game proved to be the difference at the end of a physical, tightly contested game between the two division rivals.

Just past the midway mark of the opening period, Atley Calvert cleaned up a rebound for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take a 1-0 lead.

Providence pulled even when Dans Ločmelis deflected a shot by former Penguin Chris Ortiz at the 14-minut mark of the second period.

Emil Bemström put the Penguins back ahead at the end of a surgical stay in the offensive zone. After a series of opportunities were thwarted by Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro, Nate Clurman thread the puck from the point to Boris Katchouk, who deflected it on goal. DiPietro made the stop, but Bemström lofted the rebound to the opposite corner at 7:50 of the third period.

Providence tied the game three minutes later as Patrick Brown squeezed the puck through Blomqvist's five hole during a power play.

Riley Tufte scored the decisive tally on a two-on-one rush in the waning moments of regulation.

DiPietro finished with 29 saves for the Bruins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 18 when the team travels to play the Hershey Bears for the final contest of their 12-game season series. Puck drop from Giant Center is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Penguins conclude their regular-season schedule at home on Saturday, Apr. 19 with a matchup against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop for Fan Appreciation Night is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

