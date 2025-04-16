Devine, Okuliar Impress in Charlotte's Clutch Win

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Checkers had a lot riding on this midweek matchup with Hartford and came through in the clutch, taking down the Wolf Pack 3-2.

The victory, paired with the Penguins' loss to Providence tonight, ensures that the Checkers will finish as one of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division and earn a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Things started strong for Charlotte, and it was the team's newest face that helped provide the spark. Jack Devine - making his pro debut after completing his illustrious college career last week - earned his first pro point less than four minutes in when he drove to the net and created a rebound for John Leonard to hammer in. The 21-year-old picked up another helper at the end of the frame as well, when his shot on the man advantage kicked off of the netminder's pad and was deposited in by Oliver Okuliar to double the visitors' lead.

Hartford got on the board in the later stages of the second, but Okuliar struck again to push the Checkers back ahead before the buzzer - this time cleaning up a scramble in front for his second of the night.

That would prove to be enough ammo for Charlotte. The Wolf Pack narrowed the lead to a goal once more late in the third, but the Checkers were able to lock things down - backstopped by a 20-save performance from Kaapo Kahkonen - and emerge with two critical points in the standings.

Notes

This win paired with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's regulation loss to Providence has clinched a first-round bye for Charlotte ... The Checkers finished their season series against the Bruins with a 5-2-1-1 ... Devine made his pro debut and picked up two assists in his first period of play ... Leonard's 35 goals are the second most in a single season in franchise history, trailing only Zach Boychuk's 36 in 2013-14 ...This was Okuliar's second two-goal game of the season ... This was also the second time this season that Okuliar recorded three points in a game ... Ben Steeves has points in back-to-back games ... The Checkers have power-play goals in each of the last two games after failing to score one in four straight games ... Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jesse Puljujarvi, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Justin Sourdif, Kai Schwindt, Aidan McDonough, Riley Hughes, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, Matt Kiersted and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte

