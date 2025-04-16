Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Some reinforcements are arriving for the Checkers, as Florida announced this morning that it has assigned Matt Kiersted, Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi to Charlotte.

Kiersted appeared in two games during this NHL stint and picked up one assist. The blue liner ranks second on the Checkers with 26 helpers this season and has the third-highest plus-minus in the AHL at plus-31.

Asplund skated in four games for Florida during this recall, including each of the Panthers' last three contests to end the regular season. He now returns to Charlotte where he ranks second on the team in goals (19) and third in points (42).

Puljujarvi notched one goal in five appearances for Florida during his recall. With Charlotte this season, he has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 20 games.

The Checkers have three road contests remaining on their regular-season schedule - tonight in Hartford then Friday and Saturday in Springfield.

