Iowa Falls 3-1 to Chicago
April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell 3-1 to the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Ben Jones scored Iowa's lone goal in the defeat.
Ryan Suzuki floated a centering pass for Justin Robidas to punch under Jesper Wallstedt (13 saves) 4:23 into the game to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.
The Wolves outshot the Wild 6-5 in the first period.
Robidas returned the favor and found a trailing Suzuki on the rush to put Chicago ahead 2-0 at 1:32 of the second period.
Noel Gunler hammered a power-play one-timer home at 5:48 to widen the margin to three goals.
Chicago outshot Iowa 12-8 through 40 minutes.
Jack Peart banked a shot off the skate of Jones and in behind Spencer Martin (18 saves) 6:45 into the third period. Tyler Madden also earned an assist on Jones's goal.
Iowa outshot Chicago 19-16. The Wild went 0-for-6 on the power play while the Wolves finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Apr. 19 at 6 p.m. on Fan Appreciation Night presented by WM. The first 1,500 fans will receive a team photo poster presented by KXnO.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
