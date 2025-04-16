Iowa Falls 3-1 to Chicago

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell 3-1 to the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Ben Jones scored Iowa's lone goal in the defeat.

Ryan Suzuki floated a centering pass for Justin Robidas to punch under Jesper Wallstedt (13 saves) 4:23 into the game to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The Wolves outshot the Wild 6-5 in the first period.

Robidas returned the favor and found a trailing Suzuki on the rush to put Chicago ahead 2-0 at 1:32 of the second period.

Noel Gunler hammered a power-play one-timer home at 5:48 to widen the margin to three goals.

Chicago outshot Iowa 12-8 through 40 minutes.

Jack Peart banked a shot off the skate of Jones and in behind Spencer Martin (18 saves) 6:45 into the third period. Tyler Madden also earned an assist on Jones's goal.

Iowa outshot Chicago 19-16. The Wild went 0-for-6 on the power play while the Wolves finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Apr. 19 at 6 p.m. on Fan Appreciation Night presented by WM. The first 1,500 fans will receive a team photo poster presented by KXnO.

