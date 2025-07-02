Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Mark Liwiski, Wyatt Newpower, and Ryan Sandelin to AHL Contracts

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Mark Liwiski, Wyatt Newpower, and Ryan Sandelin to one-year, one-way AHL contracts.

Liwiski, 23 (8/8/2001), recorded seven points, 144 penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus-2 rating in 43 games with the Manitoba Moose in 2024-25. He skated in seven games with the Moose in 2023-24 and posted two points (1-1=2), 26 PIM, and a plus-1 rating. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Dauphin, Manitoba recorded 42 points (21-21=42), 502 PIM, and a minus-12 rating in 121 ECHL games across two seasons with the Norfolk Admirals (2024-25) and Wichita Thunder (2023-24). Prior to his professional career, Liwiski totaled 96 points (52-44-), 340 PIM, and a plus-7 rating across 204 games and five seasons in the WHL with the Kelowna Rockets (2018-22) and Everett Silvertips (2017-18).

Newpower, 27 (12/9/1997), recorded 10 points (2-8=10), 52 PIM, and a minus-4 rating in 40 games with the Bridgeport Islanders in 2024-25. He owns 44 points (11-33=44), 246 PIM, and a plus-8 rating across 212 AHL games with the Islanders (2024-25), Grand Rapids Griffins (2021-24), and Cleveland Monsters (2020-21). Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound native of Hugo, Minn., posted 47 points (11-36=47), 68 PIM, and a plus-3 rating across 114 NCAA games and four seasons at the University of Connecticut.

Sandelin, 26 (1/3/1999) posted 15 points, 14 PIM, and a plus-5 rating in 50 games with the Iowa Wild in 2024-25. He also skated in three games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL in 2024-25, where he recorded three assists and a plus-1 rating. Sandelin recorded nine points (6-3=9), 18 PIM, and a plus-11 rating in 37 games with the Colorado Eagles during the 2023-24 season. He also totaled six points (3-3=6), two PIM, and a plus-6 rating in seven games with the Utah Grizzlies in the ECHL during 2023-24. Prior to his professional career, Sandelin played four seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato from 2019-23, where he accumulated 76 points (43-33=76), 93 PIM, and a plus-49 rating through 128 games. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hermantown, Minn., also totaled 72 points (39-33=72) and 62 PIM over 106 games and two seasons with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL from 2017-19.

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey.







